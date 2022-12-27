SAVE US: The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Of 2023

The fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. After a troubled development due to reboots and rights issues for the web-slinger, Sony greenlit a Kraven solo film which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Kraven the Hunter has a monthly search volume of 85,000.

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February

The first film in phase five of the MCU and a follow-up to 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Quantumania pits Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne against Kang the Conqueror as they explore the quantum realm. With a monthly search volume of 78,000, Quantumania is the third Marvel film on our list.

With a total of nine films this year, Superhero fans will have plenty to delve into, with Quantumania being the first release in February and Shazam! Fury of the Gods in March of 2023.

6. Blue Bettle – August

Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes gains super powers when a mysterious scarab binds to his spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor. Blue Bottle has a monthly search volume of 58,000.

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December

Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a monthly search volume of 50,000.

8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a monthly search volume of 39,000.

9. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – June

Shazam takes on the villainous Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek titan Atlas. Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a monthly search volume of 22,000.

