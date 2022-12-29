Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Intense Workout Routine On Instagram

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one person who is always fine it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. No matter if she’s your fashion goals, beauty goals, natural hair goals, body goals, or just all-around positive vibes goals, one thing we can all agree on is that she’s absolutely goals and now she’s finally letting us in on her secret to how she stays looking so good!

The actress took to Instagram earlier this week to share a compilation video of all of her intense workouts from the year and let’s just say that she’s definitely in perfect shape! The beauty shared highlights from her various workouts, which included cardio, weight training, strength conditioning, and more, all while looking good as she did it.

“A few of this year’s workouts. I ain’t f**kin around!” she captioned the intense video, and she’s certainly not playing around! Check it out below.

Talk about motivation! Is anybody else ready to adopt Tracee’s strict working discipline for 2023? Go, Tracee!

originally published on hellobeautiful.com