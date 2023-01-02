Lori Harvey Steps Out In A Louis Vuitton Bikini

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is starting off 2023 with a bang and was spotted hanging out in Brazil, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute designer look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest look, the starlet headed out for some fun in the sun and gave us fashion goals in the process when she donned a red and white Louis Vuitton x Yayoikusama bikini and khaki Louis Vuitton pants. The social media influencer wore the sexy look to perfection as she spent time on a yacht with her friends while vacationing in Brazil. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her cheek length locs braided in goddess style braids and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. Check out the look below.

If this is how Miss Harvey is starting off 2023, then we already know that she’s going to bring the heat when it comes to fashion because she just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Do we love her style? Did she nail it?

