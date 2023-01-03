Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige kicked off 2023 serving the girls in an electric blue Manzanares mini dress that showed off her glistening mahogany skin and healthy thighs. Mary posed for a viral photo, snapped by Tomas Herald, with La La Anthony and Lola Milan at Fat Joe’s NYE party wearing the head-turning look. La La Anthony looked equally stunning in a bedazzled mesh dress by Alexandre Vauthier and Lola wore Mugler.

Styled by Mauricia Henry, Mary complete the look with hoop earrings from her own jewelry brand Sister Love. Her hair was pulled into a neat bun with a side bang, styled by celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace who is behind her platinum blonde locks.

Mary could be seen hitting her signature Mary two-step in the midst of her peers and a dancing Jamie Foxx.

In other Mary J news, the iconic artist is gearing up to conquer 2023 with new business endeavors like developing content with BET under her production company Blue Butterfly Productions. In 2022, she launched the inaugural ‘Strength Of A Woman’ festival and performed during the Halftime Super Bowl Show.

Can’t wait to see what 2023 holds for the queen.

Mary J. Blige Stuns In An Electric Blue Mini Dress On NYE was originally published on hellobeautiful.com