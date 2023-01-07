Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Release Memoir

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

During her historic, resilient, and triumphant journey toward becoming an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson provided glimpses into the life experiences that shaped her path. Jackson—the first Black woman in history to sit on the country’s highest court—will candidly paint a fuller picture of her story through a new memoir, CNN reported.

In 2022, the nation watched as Jackson navigated rigorous confirmation hearings with poise and grace, leading her to be sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in its 234-year history. The book, titled Lovely One, will intertwine elements of her personal life and professional career, delving into how her childhood in Miami influenced her path in the realm of law, balancing marriage and motherhood, her rise to the Supreme Court, and the power of representation at the highest levels of the judicial system.

Jackson—who was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit prior to her historic appointment—says she hopes her first book serves as a source of inspiration for individuals to boldly follow their dreams and confidently step into spaces where they are often underrepresented.

“It will be a transparent accounting of what it takes to rise through the ranks of the legal profession, especially as a woman of color with an unusual name and as a mother and a wife striving to reconcile the demands of a high-profile career with the private needs of my loved ones,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “My hope is that the fullness of my journey as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, litigator, and friend will stand as a testament for young women, people of color, and dreamers everywhere.”

The upcoming memoir is being released under the Random House imprint. There is no word on when it’s slated to hit bookshelves. The book comes a decade after the release of Bronx-born Justice Sonia Maria Sotomayor’s memoir My Beloved World.

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice

A Photo Book Of The Confirmation Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The post Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Release Memoir appeared first on NewsOne.

Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson To Release Memoir was originally published on newsone.com