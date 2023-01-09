Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans had to wait five years for a follow-up to SZA’s smash debut album CTRL, but according to her numbers on the Billboard 200, that wait was totally worth it.

The TDE darling’s sophomore album SOS has dominated the R&B front for the four weeks it’s been out. It’s been the No. 1 album each week, becoming the first female artist this century to have an R&B album in that position for four consecutive weeks, the first since Janet Jackson’s Janet album in 1993.

SZA still has a chance to have the longest No. 1 streak by a woman for any type of album, which is currently owned by Adele with her 2021 project 30, which spent seven weeks in that position.

SZA undoubtedly noticed the accolade and took to her Instagram to show her appreciation.

She wrote, “I don’t have shit to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP!! Y’all my family too [white heart emoji] we have so much more to come.”

With over 750,000 album sales in the first month, SOS is on its way to being classic. It won’t be long until it’s officially certified platinum, which would be her second project to do so in as many tries.

SZA’s SOS Tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on February 21. The 17-city tour will wrap in Inglewood, California on March 23.

What’s your favorite song on SZA’s latest album? How long do you think it’ll stay number one?

SZA Ties Janet Jackson With Latest Billboard Milestone was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com