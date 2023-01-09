50 Cent Confirms TV Adaption Of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Is On The Way

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s next Hollywood endeavor will pair him back up with Eminem. He confirms a television adaption of 8 Mile is on the way.

As spotted on Deadline, the Queens, New York native is penning a love letter to the ’90s Detroit Rap scene for his next on screen production. During his last visit to Big Boy TV he revealed that he is bringing Slim’s come up to a scripted series format. “I’m going [to] bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” he explained. “It’s going to be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting a hundred, I’m batting a hundred.” Fif went on to give further context on his reasoning why the culture needs this version. “I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

The original 2002 film contains autobiographical elements from Eminem’s life, follows white rapper Jimmy Smith Jr. aka B-Rabbit (Eminem) and his attempt to launch a career in Hip-Hop. The title is derived from 8 Mile Road, the highway between the predominantly African American city of Detroit and the largely white suburban communities to the north that Eminem originally lived in.

The film garnered numerous award nominations and wins, including an Academy Award win for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” for Eminem, Luis Resto and Jeff Bass at the 75th Academy Awards. 8 Mile was named one of the best films of 2002 by several publications. 8 Mile opened with $51,240,555 in its opening weekend. The soundtrack also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 702,000 copies sold in the first week and 510,000 copies sold in the second week, also finishing the year as the fifth best-selling album of 2002 with U.S. sales of over 3.4 million.

