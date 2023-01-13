New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect in city school zones.
The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Officials say it is part of the Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System.
Additionally, the speed camera violation fine is $40.00 as set by Maryland law and no license points are assessed.
Speed camera implementation will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Below are the locations:
- 1200-1600 blocks of Cherry Hill Road – Arundel Elementary School
- 4800-5500 blocks of Loch Raven Boulevard – Northwood Elementary School and Cardinal Shehan School
- 3500-3900 blocks of Sinclair Lane – Sinclair Lane Elementary School, Archbishop Curley High School
- 2700-3200 blocks of The Alameda – Baltimore City College, Abbottston Elementary School
NOTE: The block ranges and intersections listed are approximations for the automated enforcement zones. Speed cameras operate in school zones Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
