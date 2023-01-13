Ron Isley On The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 11

Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb

Legendary R&B singer Ron Isley joins Colby to discuss his illustrious career from humble beginnings in Cincinnati to super star status with The Isley Brothers and eventual solo projects. They discuss their influence on the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Elton John in addition to details about several of their timeless hits including In Between The Sheets and Voyage To Atlantis.

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts.

