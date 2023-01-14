Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she attended Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party over the weekend, donning a stylish Diesel look that we love.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the stylish look to perfection which featured a cut out blue top and matching blue and green cargo pants, both from Diesel. She paired the look with a sparkling Prada handbag that currently retails for $2,700 and wore her hair in loose curls with a middle part. Her makeup matched her colorful look as she rocked pink eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look ahead of her night out.

Taking to the platform, the starlet shared a photo set of herself heading to Lori’s birthday party, captioning the look, “Happy birthday @loriharvey ”

Check it out below.

The beauty then shared another photo dump from her stylish night out, this time captioning the post, “Oh this? Just @diesel couture off the runway ”

Check it out below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

Lizzo Steps Out In A Diesel Look For Lori Harvey’s Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com