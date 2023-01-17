Ed Reed Apologizes For Expletive-Filled Rant Aimed At Bethune-Cookman

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New Bethune-Cookman head football coach Ed Reed is issuing an apology days after the Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a scathing video on Instagram calling out the university.

RELATED: Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed Appointed Head Football Coach At Bethune-Cookman

RELATED: Historic Statue Of Mary McLeod Bethune To Be Installed At The U.S. Capitol

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed said via a release through HBCUgameday.com on Monday (January 16).

“My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

Reed was on Instagram Live on Sunday (January 15) and released a series of videos, one of which was filmed while on a school-issued golf cart and blasted the university over the conditions of his office, how he and student-athletes were “picking up trash” and more.

Although he was appointed the head football coach at Bethune last December, he has not had a formal introductory press conference and contract details haven’t been released. Reed insinuated at one point in the videos that he should “leave” as he wasn’t “under contract” cleaning up the school.

Reed is to replace former head coach Terry Sims, who was fired after consecutive 2-win seasons and finishing with a 38-38 record over seven full seasons. He becomes the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back to begin his head coaching career at an HBCU, joining Deion Sanders, who was previously the head coach of Jackson State University for three seasons before leaving for Colorado in December.

Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State was not without controversy. In January 2021, Sanders was irked about the conditions and resources at Jackson State and HBCUs.

“The playing field is horrible,” Sanders said at the time. “It’s not a level playing field. It’s unacceptable. Thank God that God called me to change the game, to open their eyes, to open the door. Not just for Jackson State, but for everybody.”

“Some of the things that I’ve seen thus far early in my tenure are truly unacceptable,” Sanders continued. “It causes a kid not to dream. It causes a kid to not have that passion because he don’t see no end result that’s promising for him.”

In one of his videos, Reed alluded to those comments. “Prime was not wrong about what he was saying. I know a lot of HBCUs need help, I’m just here to help first. I see it too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help and they need help because of the people who’s running it. It’s broken mentalities out here.”

Ed Reed Apologizes For Expletive-Filled Rant Aimed At Bethune-Cookman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com