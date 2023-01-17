Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder.

It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to talk to her. After getting rejected and advancing further, a suspect pulled out a firearm and fired at the vehicle Harris was in. Harris’s boyfriend returned fire which hit one of the suspects. It is reported that Darius allegedly provided the gun to the shooter.

Jamea Harris was found dead on the scene from gunfire when officers arrived. Soon after, Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested in connection to the shooting. “Took my baby life because she wouldn’t talk to him!!!!”, her mother wrote in a post about the story. She stated, “she was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

Jamea Harris was a 23-year-old mother from Birmingham, AL.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community”, Alabama stated. Shortly after the news, the University announced that Darius was no longer apart of the team. He was previously out for an injury.

Details on the case are still unfolding.

READ MORE

University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected was originally published on hot1009.com