Rat Poison In Taco Bell Order; A Mother And Son Brothel Business; & A $385K Netflix Flight Attendant Job

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Rat poison found in Taco Bell takeout order and customer hospitalized, authorities say
What happened for this customer who made a run to the border for some Taco Bell only to end up hospitalized.
How about rat poison in their burrito.
Authorities say they have an open and active investigation into how rat poison ended up in a to-go food order from a Denver Taco Bell.
The case is categorized as criminal attempt homicide according to the sheriff deputy.
The restaurant manager told CBS Colorado that a male customer came into the restaurant and argued with restaurant workers about his food order.
Upset over the drink machine not working he wanted something free.
That day he bought 3 bean burrito’s and got one free.
After eating the food, authorities said the man became violently ill, called 911 and was transported to an area hospital.
One reason why I will not argue with any server of my food at any restaurant.
Source: CBS
Florida Mother and Son Arrested After Allegedly Running Brothel Out of Their Home
Let’s talk family business.
There are many family members that decide to go into business together. Maybe not a business like this Mother and Son from Florida.
The two allegedly ran a brothel out of their home.
Police discovered the son was the leader of the operation and his Mother worked the door. The johns paid $50 to enter and chose a girl of their choice.
One brothel worker said she averaged about eight to ten clients a day.
Her pay was $25 per customer and determined by the number of used condoms at the end of her shift.
The Mother and Son duo face charges of profiting from prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution.
All in the family.
Source: Complex
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets—and the job pays up to $385,000
A prostitution ring might not be the business or job for you, but maybe this is.
Working for Netflix as a flight attendant.
Netflix is looking for a flight attendant to joint its dream crew for one of its super mid size private jets.
Now according t the job listing. This is a lead position based in Northern California and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation.
As for the pay, it depends on of course some factors but Netflix is willing to pay up to $385,000 for the right person.
Is that you?
For $385k a year. I’ll tell you what you need to know. Ladies and gentlemen this is a full flight.
The Captain has turned on the Fasten Seat Belt sign. If you haven’t already done so, please stow your carry-on luggage underneath the seat in front of you or in an overhead bin.
Please take your seat and fasten your seat belt. And also make sure your seat back and folding trays are in their full upright position.
Thank you for choosing Netflix Air.
I might apply.
Source: CNBC