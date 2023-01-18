Rat Poison In Taco Bell Order; A Mother And Son Brothel Business; & A $385K Netflix Flight Attendant Job

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Rat poison found in Taco Bell takeout order and customer hospitalized, authorities say

What happened for this customer who made a run to the border for some Taco Bell only to end up hospitalized.

How about rat poison in their burrito.

Authorities say they have an open and active investigation into how rat poison ended up in a to-go food order from a Denver Taco Bell.

The case is categorized as criminal attempt homicide according to the sheriff deputy.

The restaurant manager told CBS Colorado that a male customer came into the restaurant and argued with restaurant workers about his food order.

Upset over the drink machine not working he wanted something free.

That day he bought 3 bean burrito’s and got one free.

After eating the food, authorities said the man became violently ill, called 911 and was transported to an area hospital.

One reason why I will not argue with any server of my food at any restaurant.

Source: CBS

