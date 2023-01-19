Jailed, San Francisco Man Who Sprayed Homeless Woman With Water Faces Months Behind Bars

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of Well, Well, Well, If It Isn’t The Consequences Of One’s Actions, Collier Gwin—the white man from San Francisco who thought he had the authority to treat a homeless woman like a civil rights protester in the 1960s just because he wanted her removed from his presence—has been jailed after an arrest warrant was issued for weaponizing his water hose.

According to SFGate, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that her office had issued the arrest warrant for Gwin, despite the fact that the unhoused victim he hosed down like she was freshly-spilled oil on a driveway, declined to press charges.

Gwin was arrested and jailed later the same day.

Jenkins said the police investigation into the incident had gathered enough evidence to warrant charging Gwin with misdemeanor battery—a charge that carries a maximum penalty of six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop—two wrongs don’t make a right.”

That’s right—along with facing criminal charges for treating a human being like she was something stuck to the bottom of his shoe, Gwin is having to grapple with his business being vandalized by people who apparently don’t take kindly to abusers of the unhoused.

From SFGate:

After the video began widely circulating, the door of Gwin’s gallery was smashed, and a surge of negative reviews on Yelp drove the business’s average rating on the site to one star. The owners of Barbarossa Lounge — the outside of which can be seen behind Gwin in the video but is not associated with Gwin — said they have received hundreds of threatening and hateful messages since the video appeared online, as people who saw the clip wrongly believed Gwin was an employee of their business.

Look, I’m never one to condone the destruction of private property for any reason, but I gotta say, you reap what you sow.

I do feel bad for the owners of Barbarossa Lounge though. It’s not their fault this all started because a disheveled and degenerate public nuisance chose to occupy the streets in front of businesses—and that public nuisance chose to turn his water hose on a homeless woman.

Ironically, Gwin’s actions appear to have put a target on a neighboring business after claiming he was trying to protect the surrounding establishments from the homeless woman who refused to move.

All I’m saying is it’s a lot cheaper to just mind your own business if no one is in danger, instead of becoming the danger yourself.

Jailed, San Francisco Man Who Sprayed Homeless Woman With Water Faces Months Behind Bars appeared first on NewsOne.

