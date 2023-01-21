Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Beyoncé took to the stage to hold a surprise performance during an all expenses paid luxury weekend in Dubai for the unofficial opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, and needless to say, the Beyhive is in a frenzy!

Although the performance was meant to be private, many concert goers caught the Dubai show on camera and shared it to social media, finally giving us some sort of visual for her highly popularized Renaissance album.

Ahead of her performance, the singer was spotted donning a cut out gold dress while posing on the red carpet of the swanky hotel. She wore her blonde locs in tight curls and was all smiles as she prepared to take the stage.

According to social media videos, Bey sang a melody of her hits, including “XO”, “Brown Skin Girl”, and other songs from her Rennaisance album.

It was also reported that the outing is a family affair as Jay-Z was spotted near the Atlantis along with the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who even came on stage with superstar mama mom at one point during her performance of “Brown Skin Girl.”

Check out a clip from the performance below.

If this is any indication of what’s to come this year from Beyoncé then we’re definitely in for a treat when those visuals finally drop! Beauties, what do you think about Bey’s surprise performance?

DON’T MISS…

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com