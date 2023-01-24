Maya Rudolph Is M&M’s New Spokesperson; Players Call Ed Reed Dismissal Unjust; & Another Mass Shooting Leaves 8 Dead

M&Ms says it’s replacing ‘beloved spokescandies’ with Maya Rudolph You probably have seen an M&M commercial with the different versions of the candies in them. Well don’t expect to see them anytime soon.

According to M&M they have been retired, effective immediately. So what happened to force the funny and lovable characters to get sidelined.

Cancel culture.

It seems M&M added a new purple M&M to their cast. The first in over a decade.

The different color candies did have different personalities

But the new addition was met with controversy after conservative media host Tucker Carlson started complaining that Purple appeared “plus-sized” and suggesting that the Green character was coded as a lesbian.

And so the trolling on social media started.

So M&M decided to solve the problem. They’ll just remove all the characters all together.

The new spokesperson will now me actor and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Cancel culture strikes again.