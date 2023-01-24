Erykah Badu And Her Daughter Get Cheeky On The Gram

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Somebody cue “She Get It From Her Momma” by Juvenile! Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry shocked the internet with pictures of them showing off their curvy backsides.

Everyone knows that singer Erykah Badu has derriere for days, and the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree when it comes to her daughter Puma Curry. The mother-daughter duo was obviously feeling empowered as they hopped on Badu’s Instagram stories to show off their fit bodies. Both ladies posed while looking back at the camera and showing off their firm fannies and tiny waists. Badu donned fitted red pants while Puma posed in black, fitted pants.

Social media users had mixed feelings about the “On & On” singer showing off her body with her teenager. Some felt that the pose was too much for an 18-year-old, and other cheered their boldness. “Yeah I wouldn’t do this with any of my daughters. Ion like it,” wrote one user, while another user declared that this is the “best pic in the month of January.”

Puma responded to the backlash with an Instagram post.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss/ -pumacurry”

Once Puma addressed the monkey in the room, everyone seemed to agree with her and decided they were okay with the images of the mother and daughter.

Badu and Puma obviously share a strong bond as they team up on a few things other than posing fiercely. Just last month, Badu was training Puma to follow in her footsteps as a doula to singer Summer Walker. “Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really really like you,” wrote the “Other Side of the Game” artist.

What are your thoughts about Badu and Puma’s mother-daughter vibes? Is it too much or admirable?

