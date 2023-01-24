Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Oscars have announced their 2023 nominees.

On Jan. 24, longtime Hollywood veteran Angela Bassett received a nomination for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett’s nomination is historic for many reasons. She’s the first person of color, the first woman, and the first Marvel actor to be nominated for a comic book-inspired film.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” Bassett gushed to CNN after the news made headlines Tuesday.

“What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning.”

“Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day,” Bassett added.

This isn’t the first time that the star has received a nod. Bassett, 64, was recognized by the academy in 1994 after she wowed fans as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Rihanna, who is currently making her return to the spotlight after a six-year-long hiatus, has also snagged a nomination. The Bajan beauty received her first Oscar nom under the best original song category for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” a tune that appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Social media users sound off about the lack of Black nominees

Some popular Black films didn’t make the cut this year. After the list was revealed, a few social media users were upset with the Academy for snubbing popular Black flicks like the Viola Davis-led film The Women King and Chinonye Chukwu’s Till.

On Twitter, social media users resurrected the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to sound off about the issue.

LA Times writer Jonah Valdez noted that this year was “the 83rd time film academy voters did not nominate a Black actress for a lead performance.”

He added: “For Black actors, it’s the 74th lead-performance snub.”

What are your thoughts on the Academy Awards this year? Tell us in the comments section!

