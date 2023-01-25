Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat has certainly broken the internet this week with her jaw dropping looks while attending Paris Fashion Week, and earlier today she turned heads again when she donned an all black Valentino look that was everything!

For her latest look, the singer/rapper stepped out in a black Valentino mini skirt, matching black bralette, and an oversized black trenchcoat. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the beauty accessorized the look with sheer black tights and black pumps and served face on the black carpet of the designer fashion show.

As for her hair, the beauty wore a long, black wig with a spiked bang and a middle part that framed both sides of her face. She added to the look even more by wearing dramatic makeup, rocking dark eye shadow and eyeliner around her eyes to make her entire look pop even more.

Check out the look below.

But this wasn’t the first time the beauty gave us fashion goals this week. She was also a trending topic when she stepped out earlier today at Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show and sported a pinstripe pantsuit complemented by a mustache and goatee. According to a post on Twitter, her facial hair was created from faux eyelashes. The “Need To Know” rapper strategically placed the faux lashes on her eyebrows, lip, and chin.

Doja Cat’s attire also included a dapper oversized coat equipped with a large collar and bulky sleeves. It was short in the front and came to her calves in the back. She also wore high-waist matching pants and white, pointy-toe heels and paired the suit with a green and white stripe blouse that featured ruffled detailing in the front. Her also accessories included blue-tinted sunglasses, silver cross earrings, and long white nails.

Check out the look below.

Are you feeling Doja’s recent style choices?

Doja Cat Was Spotted In Valentino At The Brand’s Haute Couture Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com