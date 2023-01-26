Jim Jones Has Impromptu Meeting With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Concert

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones’ voice will be heard no matter the setting. He recently met NYC Mayor Eric Adams and made sure to speak up on behalf of his community.

As spotted on HipHopDX, Capo was slotted to perform with his Diplomats group at Drake’s show at the world famous Apollo theater Sunday, Jan. 22. While he was hanging out in the dressing room, he got the chance to meet Eric Adams, current Mayor of New York City. The Lobby Boy took the opportunity to express his concerns with the current state of the city; specifically the Harlem area.

“I’m not th [sic] most politically correct by [sic] I know politics as usual I chose to think of my community Harlem there r so many things we need here in our city of Harlem Nyc and who else is better to express those concerns to And I know these concerns won’t b fix over night but every step forward is a step closer” he wrote on an Instagram post.

The two seemed to make a genuine connection as the politician looked to be engaged in the conversation. Later on they exchanged their contact information. Jim made it clear that the impromptu chat left an impression on him.

“This my first time meetin any mayor from ny and he’s a black mayor which I’m a very proud to see someone who looks like me in a position of power and is takin th [sic] steps to help turn th [sic] city round from experience and political position.”

You can see footage of Jones and Adams talking below.

Photo: Bernard Beanz Smalls

