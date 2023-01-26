Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to scientists, the “Doomsday Clock” has been moved up 90 seconds before midnight, the closest ‘humanity has ever come to the end of time’.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So in todays Trending Topics, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show wanted to know from the listeners, if the world was hypothetically coming to an end, what’s something you’d want to do before it’s all over?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to the full segment below and let us know on our social media pages your answer!

Related: Akon Faces Backlash After Gender Equality Rant Claiming Women & Exist To Support Men [WATCH]

Related: Bakari Sellers On The Motive Behind Florida Rejecting AP African American Studies [WATCH]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

If The World Was Coming To An End, What’s The Last Thing You’d Do?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com