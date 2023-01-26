I Love What My Eyes Have Laid Sight On: Oscar Nominees Brian Tyree Henry & Angela Bassett Share A Heartwarming Moment

One of the brightest up and coming actors in the game undoubtedly has to be Brian Tyree Henry. Click inside to see him get his flowers from one of his idols and one of the greatest actresses of our time, Angela Bassett.

It’s always beautiful to see a well deserving person get their flowers. Over the last few years, there have been few that are more deserving than Brian Tyree Henry. The Fayetteville, North Carolina native first rose to prominence as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in Donald Glover’s FX comedy-drama series Atlanta. In 2018, he made his film breakthrough, starring in Steve McQueen’s heist film Widows, Barry Jenkins’ romantic drama film If Beale Street Could Talk, and the animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he hasn’t let up one bit. He actually has continuously kept rising and had his biggest year to date in 2022. His starring role in Causeway earned him his first ever Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actor).

Last week (January 18), Henry was joined on The Late Late Show with James Corden by another 2023 Oscar nominee, Angela Bassett. Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although they’re at two separate places in their careers, Auntie Angela was not shy about giving the rising star his praise. She called the 40 year-old a brilliant artist whose work she’s come to love and admire. She also added that she hoped that she’d be lucky enough to be able to with him someday before describing him as ‘bad a**.’ You can watch the exchange below.

Hearing Angela Bassett appreciate your work has to be an amazing feeling, especially if you’re a super fan of hers. Before Bassett shared how she felt about Henry, he expressed how much of an influence she was to him. Bassett spoke on her first Oscar nomination for ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and how the industry has changed since then. Besides both being nominated for Oscars this year, the two also share another commonality. Both Bassett and Henry are alum of Yale University’s drama school and they discuss that connection in the full interview, which you can check out here.

Shout out to Angela Bassett for continuing to be an example of Black excellence and sharing the spotlight with the budding stars of the younger generation. Also, shout out to Henry for continuing to elevate himself into the conversation of the best current actors in the game. If Bassett and Henry can both bring home wins at this year’s Oscars, it would be a monumental occasion. We’re rooting for them both! We’re also rooting for a film starring the both of them!

I Love What My Eyes Have Laid Sight On: Oscar Nominees Brian Tyree Henry & Angela Bassett Share A Heartwarming Moment was originally published on globalgrind.com