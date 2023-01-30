How To Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions After the New Year

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the calendar flips to a new year, more than one-third of Americans (37%) say they will have a goal or resolution that they want to accomplish in 2023. Whether it’s getting healthier, learning a new skill, or achieving a personal goal, setting and maintaining a New Year’s resolution is an exciting and rewarding experience. However, it can be difficult to maintain that enthusiasm and stay focused on your goal, as studies show that only 9% of people achieve their new year’s resolution. That’s why it’s important to have a plan for how to set and maintain your New Year goals. With the right strategies, you can make the most of the coming year and achieve lasting change.

Here are some tips to help you set and maintain your New Year goals and make this year your best yet!

#1 Reflect on the past year

At the start of the new year, many people including myself, reflect on their past year. This is a great way to identify what worked well for you in the past year and what you’d like to accomplish in the coming year. When you reflect on the past year, you gain a better understanding of your strengths, weaknesses, and what drives you. If you haven’t reflected on your past year, let’s take a moment to reflect and take action right now. Go grab your journal, favorite pen, and turn to the first page. On that blank page, I want you to draw a line down the middle of that page. On the left, you are going to write what you’ve left behind in 2022. Maybe that is guilt or shame or even a toxic relationship. On the right, you are going to write what you will be doing more of in 2023. Make sure this is something that will light you up. This might be taking a dance class or even going on a solo trip.

#2 Break down your goal into smaller tasks

When you’ve set a clear goal, you’ll want to break it down into smaller, more manageable tasks. This will help you to stay focused on your end goal and will make it easier to stay motivated. When you break down your goal into smaller tasks, it’s important to keep the end goal in mind. You want each smaller task to move you closer to your end goal. So, your action item for this tip is to write down your main goal, and below write down 5 smaller tasks that will get you to that main goal. By the end of the week, I want you to achieve one of those smaller tasks!

#3 Leverage accountability

When you set a goal, it is easy to fall into a trap of self-sabotage. You start excited to achieve that goal, but amid this excitement, you lose interest. To avoid this, it is important that you set up an accountability system. Whether you tell us in the comments your 2023 goal or invite others to join in. This will help you stay focused, accountable to your goals, and serves as a progress tracker.

#4 Schedule reminders

If you are anything like me, you might have set a goal and forgotten about it. Know that this is entirely normal. Many people start strong, but then as time goes on, they lose focus and fall back to their old ways. To help you avoid this, it can be helpful to set up reminders. Whether you set a reminder on your computer, phone, or sticky note. A reminder helps give you the nudge you need to stay focused on your goal. Take 2 minutes right now and set a reminder, whether it is a daily reminder to work out or even a reminder to rest.

#5 Know your why

When you set your goals, it is important that you know why you want to achieve them. One of the most common resolutions for the new year is weight loss, but few people accomplish this. Why is that? Because they do not know why they want to lose weight. If your goal is weight loss, I need you to dig deep and identify why you want to do this because if we can keep it real you can be confident no matter your weight. There is no right or wrong reason for your why. Stand firm on your why and remember it every time you lose sight of your goal. For your action item, I want you to post an Instagram story sharing your 2023 goal/why and tag @hellobeautiful.

Unlearning old habits and getting into a new routine will take time but I know you are capable of achieving your goal once you get out of your own way, because the only thing stopping you from showing up as the best version of yourself is YOU! More now than ever, it is time for you to believe in your own ability because Queen you still have time to make 2023 the best year yet.

How To Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions After the New Year

