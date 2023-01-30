Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Killing On Black Single Moms: ‘They Don’t Want Us Focused On Reality’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Listen: There are a lot of Uncle Ruckus acolytes in the sunken place monastery, but almost none of them preach the shuck n’ jive ministry with as much zeal as Ruckus Rev. Jason Whitlock of the Church of Run n’ Tell Massa’ And Latter Day Sambos. (That’s probably not a real church.)

How is it that, when it comes to literally anything involving Black people, Whitlock manages to find the absolute worst possible take a person can find? (Only Candace Owens rivals him in that department. But even the tap-dancing queen of WAPlessness had the right take on Megan Thee Stallion that one time.)

Recently, Whitlock sat down with the Fox News’ grand wizard of white male grievances and weird M&M cartoon fetishes, Tucker Carlson, to express the most nonsensical, presumptuous, and, of course, anti-Black opinion on the death of Tyre Nichols. Somehow, Whitlock heard about a story in which five Black Memphis police officers allegedly beat a Black man to death while he called out for his mother—in an incident that was captured on video—and his reaction was to twist himself into a wannabe-white nationalist pretzel and blame Black-on-Black crime and single Black mothers for the incident.

“They don’t want us focused on reality,” Whitlock told his brother from another massa’. “Hey, if they want us to devote an hour of coverage to this and weekend coverage to this and they want to take us to a good place, I would examine the racial element of this. Because there is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this, on the street level, was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody, it was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. It looked like gang violence to me. It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman, and that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department.”

Ironically, Black people have been saying police represent the largest gang in America for decades now. Leave it to the Clayton Bigsby of Steven A. Smiths to present the sunken place upside-down version of the concept as an actual argument. Notice though, that Whitlock never had a smidgen of the same energy for the police officers who murdered and helped murder George Floyd, the white men who lynched Ahmaud Arbery, the white officers who beat the hell out of Rodney King, or the non-Black cops involved in the countless other cases of police brutality against Black people. Whitlock has never and will never challenge the culture of whiteness in any of these cases because that’s not his job. Whitlock’s purpose is to protect whiteness at all costs. And since those costs only really involve Whitlock going out of his way to throw Black people under the bus in front of largely white (supremacist) audiences, he probably thinks the price is pretty cheap.

The other question is—why does Whitlock hate Black women so much he’s just arbitrarily coming for single Black mothers who have nothing to do with the story, outside of joining non-single Black mothers in mourning Nichols and identifying with the excruciating pain his mother must be experiencing? How would Whitlock even know whether all the Black officers accused of killing Nichols were raised without fathers?

It’s almost as if Whitlock knew he finally came across a police brutality story that was so heinous even he couldn’t twist to blame the Black victim, but he wasn’t going to let that prevent him from conjuring an anti-Black culture narrative, even if it means throwing Black men in blue uniforms under the same bus he gleefully tosses us all under.

“They’ve elected—or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we’re getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities that are run by single mothers,” Whitlock continued, in reference to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. “If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority, that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.” (Oh, I guess Whitlock actually isn’t above blaming Nichols for his own death. Bringing Black mothers into it is just putting the icing on his MAGA-minstrel cake.)

“But that’s not where they want to take us. They want to take us down the path of saying, ‘You know what? This is Tucker Carlson’s fault. This is some random white—this is Donald Trump’s fault,” Whitlock continued despite the fact that no one blamed Nichols’ killing on Carlson, Trump or anyone else from his fantasy white nationalist football team. “It’s not. It’s the breakdown of family and the buying into all these left-wing things that have nothing to do with promoting family.” (imagine having this racist non-sequitur of a take while accusing the “left” of bringing up “things that have nothing to do” with other things.)

R&B singer Ciara tried to talk some sense into Whitlock, calling his remarks “irresponsible,” but she should have known the real-life version of Stephen from Django Unchained was just going to double down and erroneously blame Nichols’ death on “baby-mama culture” and accuse her of being in “denial” for, well, being rational.

Whitlock really is just the worst of sunken place Blacky-lackeys. I mean, we know all skin-folk ain’t kinfolk, but no other Black person goes this far out of their way to be an enemy to their own people like this. (Again, except maybe Candace. But that’s another story for another day.)

