Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony tries to explain the situation he woke up in this morning and calls begging for help from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

First, he explains who the woman is in the background, what lead up to him waking up in this predicament, and even if he could get out, he won’t be able to make it in because he has no clothes!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Black Tony tries to tell Rock-T what happened sharing that he’s, “Mashed up against the wall so I can’t get out. I can’t hardly breathe and then look, what made this so disrespectful? So even if I could get out, I still can’t come to work because I ain’t got no clothes!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Does this excuse seem like enough of a reason to let Black Tony miss the show this morning?! Download the Rickey Smiley Morning Show app to listen to every morning to kick off your day!

Related: Black Tony Threatens To Quit Claiming [WATCH]

Related: Why Is Black Tony Asking Rickey To Borrow His Passport?! [WATCH]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Can’t Come To Work Today, Because He’s Literally Stuck [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com