Public Seales Announcement: A Poem For Tyre Nichols + Words For His Killers

Many in authoritative positions here in America have shown us time and time again a lack of respect for the lives of Black people and our overall value in this country. Sadly, no matter how hard we protest, that hard truth will never get easier to face.

The latest of us to unfortunately find that out was 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a sad new martyr to the ongoing issue of police brutality when it comes to BIPOCs.

Amanda and Nailz decided to have a touching discourse for this week’s “Public Seales Announcement,” with heartfelt words in the form of a poem for the late Tyre Nichols. They also took time to address some of the more pressing questions many are asking the judicial system, especially after similar incidents of fatal excessive force on 31-year-old Keenan Anderson — English teacher and cousin of a BLM co-founder — in addition to 26-year-old Cop City victim Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, also known as “Tortuguita / Little Turtle.”

The Amanda Seales Show:

