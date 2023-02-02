Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Talk about a lucky day.

One Ravens fan just walked away with club-level tickets to every home game for the next 20 years!

Angelo Contrino, 55 of Pasadena, was selected by The Maryland Lottery on Wednesday during a ceremony at M&T Bank Stadium. He was one of six finalists.

The finalists were chosen out of 88,000 lottery players who initially signed up for the “Seats for 20 Years” promotion.

Former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced Contrino as the grand prize winner. The other five finalists received $10,000 in prizes.

This is 14th consecutive year that the Ravens and the Maryland Lottery have teamed up to offer scratch-off ticket and second-chance prizes.

Congrats to Angelo!

READ MORE NEWS..

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Ravens Fan Wins Tickets To Every Home Game For The Next 20 Years appeared first on 92 Q.

Ravens Fan Wins Tickets To Every Home Game For The Next 20 Years was originally published on 92q.com