Lala Anthony was spotted out on the scene serving a LEWK in a curve hugging latex bodysuit and took to Instagram to show it off, and we’re loving it!
Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the style goddess as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection!,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.
What do you think about Lala’s latest look? Did she nail it?
Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Latex Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com