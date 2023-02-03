Here’s What To Expect At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re are just days away from the 2023 Grammy Awards, which is set to take place this Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Trevor Noah is back on hosting duties for this year’s ceremony, just months after stepping away from his coveted seat on The Daily Show. We’re sure the comedian will give us all of the comedy and energy we need to get through a jam-packed night of high-energy performances and some exciting Grammy wins.

Because this year, the competition is stacked!

So far, Adele and Beyoncé are running neck and neck in several major categories including “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year.”

Lizzo could snag her fourth Grammy if she manages to beat out big pop contenders like Harry Styles and Steve Lacy. The 34-year-old singer’s latest album Special dominated the Billboard chart a No. 1, thanks to hits like “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready.)”

Anything could happen. Here’s a look at what to expect at this year’s ceremony.

Who are the 2023 Grammy nominees?

Beyoncé is currently in the lead with nine nominations this year, making her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Throughout her career, the Houston native has racked up 28 Grammys in total.

Kendrick is also getting a lot of shine this year. In 2022, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper made his long-awaited return to hip-hop with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Now, the Compton-bred star is up for eight nominations. Adele and Brandi Carlile tread slightly behind with seven nominations each.

Other nominees include Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Muni Long, Latto and Jazmine Sullivan.

Who will be performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary. J Blige and Steve Lacy are set to perform at Sunday’s star-studded awards show. Other performers include Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Bad Bunny and Kim Petras. According to Variety, rumors have been swirling that Adele or Beyoncé may take the stage for a surprise set, but it might just be hearsay. Earlier this week, the outlet confirmed that Jay-Z will perform alongside DJ Khaled for “an all-star live” rendition of their nominated song “God Did.”

Later on in the show, Questlove will lead a star-studded anniversary tribute in honor of hip-hop’s 50th year. The powerful segment will begin with words from LL Cool J and end with a montage of performances from artists who have made contributions to the history and legacy of the genre. Performers include the Roots, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, and more.

What are the categories?

This year’s major categories include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Album. A few new categories were also introduced this year including Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Check out a list of nominees for some of the major categories below and don’t forget to tune in to the Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST to capture all the fun in real time!

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – “God Did”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Follow this link for the full list.

Here's What To Expect At The 2023 Grammy Awards