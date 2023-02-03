Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and won’t be taking the stage by himself. DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend are all scheduled to do a live version of God Did, one of the most talked about songs on Khaled’s latest album with the same name.

God Did (the song) has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Jigga is currently tied with Kanye West for the most Grammy Awards by a rapper with 24, though experts are predicting that that tie will be broken Sunday night.

Jay-Z is also nominated for Album of the Year because of his help with Beyoncé’s latest project Renaissance.

It’s no wonder why hip-hop is getting a close look at the upcoming awards. With 2023 being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, there will also be a tribute performance commemorating the anniversary, put together by Questlove. Several rap legends will be a part of it, including The Roots, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Missy Elliot, Glorila and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast by CBS from Crypto.com Arena in LA. It will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com