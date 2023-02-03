Questlove Tapped To Produce & Direct Hip-Hop Tribute At 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy is looking to give Hip-Hop a proper tribute (finally) for 50 years of excellence. And to ensure its segment is properly curated they’ve assigned the legendary drummer known as Questlove to oversee the production. We couldn’t be happier with choice.

Taking to their website to announce the exciting news, the Recording Academy plans on showcasing the culture that’s dominated the music scene for decades now. Feature performances from rap stars, legends and icons include: Rakim, Busta Rhymes (and Spliff Star), Method Man, Big Boi, Missy Elliott, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

That’s a helluva lineup. We can’t wait to see exactly how this tribute with all these artists plays out.

LL Cool J is set to introduce the segment. Questlove will produce and direct the segment which will be narrated by another Hip-Hop legend, Black Thought. Sounds like it’s going to be quite the show, and it only took five decades for us to get here.

This GRAMMYs segment is produced by Questlove, Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, Creative Producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager and President of LNU, Shawn Gee.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Essential genre of music indeed, sir.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is set to air Sunday (Feb. 5) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Questlove Tapped To Produce & Direct Hip-Hop Tribute At 65th Annual Grammy Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Questlove Tapped To Produce & Direct Hip-Hop Tribute At 65th Annual Grammy Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com