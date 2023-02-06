Rickey Smiley Thanks Those Who Attended Brandon Smiley’s ‘Standing Ovation’ Memorial [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley wanted to take a moment out this morning (February 6th) to recognize everyone who attended his son Brandon’s “Standing Ovation” this past weekend saying and sharing an update with our listeners on how he is doing, “I wanna let you know that I love y’all and I’m not OK, but I’m OK because God is still on the throne and is still in the blessing business, man.”

This past Saturday was the funeral for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. The “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley was held at the Faith Chapel Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

The service was officiated by Pastor T.N. Miller from First Baptist Kingston Church.

Listen to Rickey’s full message below and continue to keep his family in your prayers.

