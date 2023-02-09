Watch: Snoop Dogg Slips Into His Skechers In New Super Bowl Commercial

If anyone knows how to make the ultimate Super Bowl commercial it’s the iconic Snoop Dogg, and this year he’s doing it in Skechers! Click inside to check it out before it airs on Sunday!

Super Bowl LVII (57) will take place in just three short days. Every year, millions of fans gather to watch the NFL crown a new champion and to see what the superstar headlining the halftime show will do. This year’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles battle is one of the most anticipated in recent memory, featuring two Black starting quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes). Fans are ecstatic that global icon Rihanna will also be making her long awaited return this Sunday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, one thing that never changes is how great the commercials are every year.

From Pepsi (Elton John) to McDonald’s (Michael Jordan & Larry Bird) to Snickers (Betty White), companies have always collaborated with celebrities to up the ante and give their Super Bowl commercials an extra boost. Thankfully, the trend won’t end this year. The legendary Long Beach, California native Snoop Dogg is stepping into the commercial fun with some new shoes…Skechers!

In the 30 second Skechers & Snoop Dogg commercial, which will air in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of the Big Game on Sunday (February 12), Snoop rides high, chills, clips, coaches, and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® during an action-packed day unique to the West Coast rapper. The idea behind the “All Walks of Life” commercial was conceptualized by the big Dogg himself.

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which features Snoop’s megahit ‘Who Am I (What’s My Name?),’ follows Snoop through a whirlwind day as he demonstrates how Skechers fits every part of his outlandish life. Along for the ride in cameos are fellow Skechers ambassadors Howie Long, Tony Romo, and Snoop’s close friend Martha Stewart.

With few exceptions, Skechers has been a perennial advertiser during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand’s most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear. Last year, the brand featured Willie Nelson in its 11th campaign centered on the Big Game.

You can watch the SKX Studios produced commercial here. Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about it!

Watch: Snoop Dogg Slips Into His Skechers In New Super Bowl Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com