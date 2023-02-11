Quinta Brunson Stepped Out For NYFW In A Rodarte Dress That We Love

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson is doing NYFW the right way and was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a multi colored designer slip dress that we love!

For her latest NYFW appearance, the starlet wore the multi colored Rodarte dress to perfection for the brand’s fashion show and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star paired the look with white bumps and white sunnies that matched the look and theme of the $966 dress perfectly. She paired the look with a red Brandon Blackwood bag and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff ahead of the fashion show.

Check out the stunning look below.

But this wasn’t the only fashion week look of the actress that we loved. Earlier this week the beauty broke the internet when she stepped out rocking an all black look to kick off the annual week of fashion. For that look, the beauty rocked Christian Siriano from her hat to her shoes and stunned us all with her effortless slay.

“@csiriano

A perfect first show for my first fashion week.

@csiriano down to the socks

Hair @hairbykmiller

Mua @jessicasmalls

Stylist @bryonjavar

Nails @customtnails1″she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist Bryon Javar are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

