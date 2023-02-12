Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sheryl Lee Ralph is extending her talents to the State Farm Stadium. The veteran actress took the field to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl LVII.

Ralph captivated the crowd in a red and black jumpsuit with balloon sleeves that fell off her shoulders and a long train that trailed behind her. The actress partnered the look with red platform heels and matching gloves. Her long, kinky tresses were styled in a center part that cascaded down her back.

The 66-year-old actress was styled by her daughter, who serves as the creative eye behind all of her looks.

As far as Ralph goes, the Emmy Award winner has been rehearsing to deliver the perfect performance. In an interview with PEOPLE she said,

“You know, they say it takes a thousand times to perfect something. So I’m up to about 799 [times]. I’m going to keep on listening to my song and be ready to sing and make it happen on Sunday. I’m so excited,” she said of preparing. “Oh my God, I was so nervous yesterday. I could hardly move. It was like classic nerves. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be sick.’ And I actually was. I said, ‘Oh no. I’m that nervous.’ I made myself sick.”

Practice makes perfect because Ralph’s performance was one for the books!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com