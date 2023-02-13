The 2023 Super Bowl was iconic for many reasons but did you notice that Black History was made at this game?
Emmy winner and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph made Black History by performing the National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just before the game between The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Two years ago Alicia Keys performed during the Super Bowl pre-broadcast show, but Sheryl Lee Ralph marked the first person to perform this song during the actual game broadcast.
Ralph took the stage in a beautiful red custom look by Harbison Studio backed by a choir in all-white suits. The National Black Anthem ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ is a hymn that became a staple during the civil rights era and was known for being a rallying cry during the movement written by James Weldon Johnson.
The hymn eventually became the official song of the NAACP in 1919.
To watch her historic Super Bowl performance click here
- Who Is The Michigan State University Shooter And Why Did He Open Fire On Campus?
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-14-23]
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni
- Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals In Latest IG Photo
- Queen Latifah’s ‘Unity In The Community’ Podcast Amplifies The Stories Of Unsung Local Heroes
- Maxine Waters Trolls Trump Over Rihanna Super Bowl Criticism
- Rihanna Tributes André Leon Talley With Her Halftime Show Fit
- Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Babyface’s Performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl [WATCH]
- Washington Nationals Owner Ted Lerner Dies at 97
- McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes Black History at the Super Bowl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com