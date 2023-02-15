Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their precious son look beautiful on the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are a picturesque couple. Their fashion, swag, and cool demeanors make them one of our favorite celebrity duos to stalk. The pair recently covered British Vogue‘s March issue with their baby boy in tow, and the whole family is dripping with style. On the cover, Rihanna looks compelling in a black Chanel gown with a thigh-high split. Her beau and baby rock similar black looks to match the matriarch’s fly.

In the British Vogue March issue, Rihanna talks about her journey as a mother. She’s in love with her new life and doesn’t recall her world before her son. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter,” remarked the singer.

Rihanna and A$AP are in love with their baby boy and are currently gearing up for the second child’s arrival. When asked if the “Umbrella” singer wants more, she says yes, but that it’s ultimately up to the Divine. “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” stated Rihanna.

To read the entire interview, click here.

Rihanna Is A Goddess On British Vogue’s March Issue With A$AP Rocky And Their Adorable Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com