Niecy Nash Is Preparing For Her Birthday With A Sultry Instagram Post

Niecy Nash is gearing up for her birthday this month and took to Instagram to bare all in a sultry social media post in honor of her upcoming celebration, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the legendary actress bared all for her pre-birthday shoot, posing in an oversized, white button down shirt and sparkling briefs. She accessorized the look with blinged out rings on each finger to match her briefs and added diamond encrusted clips in her hair to compliment her long braid. She also added a black top hat to the look, and posed when her back to the camera as she served face ahead of her upcoming birthday.

“Birthday Loading…… 2/23” she simply captioned the post. Check it out below.

The black and white photo certainly broke the internet and did numbers with her millions of followers as they all had something to say about the stunning photo and were sure to flood her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Dang you trying to break the Internet this weekend?!? ” one fan wrote while another commented, It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the actress’ followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”

Niecy is definitely trying to break the internet with this photo and it’s definitely working! If this is what she’s doing before her birthday then we can’t wait to see what heat she brings on her actual day!

