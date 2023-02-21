Another White Woman Of Color; Teen Cat-fished Into Killing Best Friend For $9 Million; & A Baby Formula Recall.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Raquel Evita Saraswati, who claimed Arab, South Asian, Latin descent, outed by her own mom: ‘White as driven snow’
I remember the story of Rachel Dolezal known for identifying as and acting as an African American woman but she was white.
It’s not Deja vu but a very similar story is making headlines.
Raquel Evita Saraswati, who was born Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, is a Muslim activist.
She claimed for years to be of Latin, South Asian and Arab descent.
But her Mom is coming clean about her true ethnicity and says she is actually of British, German and Italian descent.
Her Mother said she cant figure out why she chose to live a lie.
She told the Intercept, “I call her Rachel. I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing,” Adding that, “I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she.”
She also revealed that her daughter converted to Islam in high school and for some reason felt compelled to present a different ethnic identity.
Raquel is the the chief equity, inclusion and culture officer of the American Friends Service Committee, which fights “violence, inequality and oppression.
Well she did respond to the allegations on her Facebook page. She said, I assure people that as soon as I am capable, I will provide answers to the recent discussion and attack on me.” She wrote “I understand all the reactions you’re having. I am currently taking the time to get to where I can answer in a way that is most helpful and thorough.”
Source: New York Post
Alaska woman pleads guilty to killing ‘best friend’ after man catfished her and offered to pay $9 million for murder videos
Next up.
An unbelievable story.
A 22 year old woman in Alaska plead guilty to killing her best friend. What makes the story so intriguing is the motive.
She was cat-fished online by a man posing as a millionaire who offered her $9 million if she would send him videos of her committing murder.
The woman who was 18 at the time of the crime chose her best friend as the victim and recruited four other teens to help her pull it off.
Court documents say the teens tricked the victim into going on a hiking trip. They bound her shot her in the back of the head and dumper her body in the river. Then texted the victims’ parents that they dropped her off at a park.
After her guilty plea she will be sentenced in August and faces 30 to 99 years in prison.
Meet your kids friends, or so called friends. Talk to your kids about social media dangers.
Source: NBC
145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk
Next up baby formula is making headlines.
That is because over 145,00 cans have been recalled.
Reckitt, one of the largest manufacturers of baby formula has recalled two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula because of possible cross-contamination with bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.
The recall is for the12.9-ounce cans of formula manufactured between August and September. They have a use-by date of March 1, 2024, on the bottom, along with the codes ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ.
Consumers are being advised to throw out these products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
As for other other ProSobee or Reckitt products they are not affected.
But if you or someone you know is using formula please check the cans you have. better safe than sorry.
Source: CNN
More from Magic 95.9
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
-
Magic 95.9 Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Celebrities Step Out For The Rihanna Concert, AKA The Super Bowl LVII
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach
-
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Pregnant With Second Child