Another White Woman Of Color; Teen Cat-fished Into Killing Best Friend For $9 Million; & A Baby Formula Recall.

Raquel Evita Saraswati, who claimed Arab, South Asian, Latin descent, outed by her own mom: ‘White as driven snow’

I remember the story of Rachel Dolezal known for identifying as and acting as an African American woman but she was white.

It’s not Deja vu but a very similar story is making headlines.

Raquel Evita Saraswati, who was born Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, is a Muslim activist.

She claimed for years to be of Latin, South Asian and Arab descent.

But her Mom is coming clean about her true ethnicity and says she is actually of British, German and Italian descent.

Her Mother said she cant figure out why she chose to live a lie.

She told the Intercept, “I call her Rachel. I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing,” Adding that, “I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she.”

She also revealed that her daughter converted to Islam in high school and for some reason felt compelled to present a different ethnic identity.

Raquel is the the chief equity, inclusion and culture officer of the American Friends Service Committee, which fights “violence, inequality and oppression.

Well she did respond to the allegations on her Facebook page. She said, I assure people that as soon as I am capable, I will provide answers to the recent discussion and attack on me.” She wrote “I understand all the reactions you’re having. I am currently taking the time to get to where I can answer in a way that is most helpful and thorough.”