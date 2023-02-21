Eminem Files Opposition To ‘Reasonably Shady’ Podcast Name & Trademark

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem recently filed legal opposition to the name of a podcast that uses a portion of his famous nickname. In the filing, the Real Slim Shady believes that a burgeoning podcast, Reasonably Shady, will cause confusion as it pertains to his likeness and brands.

Page Six exclusively reports that on Feb. 14, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, filed the objection to the name Reasonably Shady, a podcast series hosted by Real Housewives of Potomac stars, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. The pair filed for a trademark to sell merch with the title of their series emblazoned upon the gear.

The outlet adds that Eminem believes the show’s title would confuse many of his consumers who know him as Shady, and it was reported that he also owns the trademark to Shady for use on merchandise.

Bryant and Dixon’s podcast launched in 2021, and they recently filed for the trademark for Reasonably Shady at the top of the year, hence Eminem’s filing this earlier this month in response. The hosts intend to sell hoodies, socks, water bottles and other merchandise.

As Page Six shared in their report, a reply from Bryant and Dixon has yet to occur.

