Janelle Monae gave us style goals over the weekend when she stepped out in a black Mugler bodysuit during All Star Weekend and we’re obsessed!
The entertainer and style queen was spotted on the scene during another appearance at NBA All Star Weekend strutting her stuff in the sheer look that was everything. The look included a black body suit with sheer detailing throughout which fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of black boots that set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a sporty up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. She then accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a nude lip. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection while stepping out for the annual sports weekend, being sure to stop and pose for the cameras as she showed off the fit from all angles.
The beauty was also spotted flicking it up with a few friends during an event tied to the weekend where we got to see the fit in even better detail. Check it out below.
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00
Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Black Mugler Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
-
Magic 95.9 Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Celebrities Step Out For The Rihanna Concert, AKA The Super Bowl LVII
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach