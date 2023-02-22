Malcolm X’s Family Suing Law Enforcement Agencies For $100 Million; Biden Said Putin Made A Big Mistake; & A First For Virginia Congress.

Ryan Da Lion
Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
Yesterday February 21st, marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X.
His family gathered for a press conference at the Audubon Ballroom where Malcolm was shot and killed.
In attendance was civil rights attorney Ben Crump and along with the Malcolm’s family they announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million.
One of Malcolm’s daughter, who is the co-administrator of his estate, filed notices of claim, which is the first step in the process, saying that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”
Attorney ben Crump was asked if he believes these agencies conspired to assassinate Malcolm, he said, “That is what we are alleging, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations.”
He also said, said that government agencies including the Manhattan district attorney, the NYPD and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.”
Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning
Another big announcement this week came from our POTUS
President Biden was just in Poland and Ukraine speaking about the United States support for Ukraine and pledged that NATO’s mutual-defense pact is “sacred” and that “we will defend literally every inch of NATO.”
This comes after Russia’s President Putin suspended their participation in the New Start Treaty, the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.
A decision that President Biden called a big mistake.
Putin blames the west for the war on Ukraine but Biden said that the West was never plotting to attack Russia and the invasion was Putin’s choice.
We’ll see what happens next.
It’s already been one year since the war in Ukraine started.
Jennifer McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia
We are still celebrating Black History Month and we are still creating Black and American history.
Jennifer McClellan who defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election in the 4th Congressional District.
The win is a historical one as she becomes the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
She said in an interview, “It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023.”
“My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress; I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before.”
McClellan becomes the 30th African American women
in the House. Currently there are no Black women in the Senate
Congratulations to her.