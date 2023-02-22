Malcolm X’s Family Suing Law Enforcement Agencies For $100 Million; Biden Said Putin Made A Big Mistake; & A First For Virginia Congress.

Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Yesterday February 21st, marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of Malcolm X.

His family gathered for a press conference at the Audubon Ballroom where Malcolm was shot and killed.

In attendance was civil rights attorney Ben Crump and along with the Malcolm’s family they announced their plans to file a lawsuit against the agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million.

One of Malcolm’s daughter, who is the co-administrator of his estate, filed notices of claim, which is the first step in the process, saying that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”

Attorney ben Crump was asked if he believes these agencies conspired to assassinate Malcolm, he said, “That is what we are alleging, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations.”

He also said, said that government agencies including the Manhattan district attorney, the NYPD and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.”