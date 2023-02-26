Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”

The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.

We love to see some friendly competition!

RELATED: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

RELATED: Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head Against Diddy In Verzuz Battle

RELATED: [VIDEO] Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween

HOMEPAGE

Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com