Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan & Brent Faiyaz Announced As Headliners Of The 2023 Broccoli City Festival

This week (March 1), Broccoli City and partner Live Nation Urban announce that the beloved Broccoli City Festival is returning to the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington, DC July 15–16, 2023.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 15, with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Mariah the Scientist, Saucy Santana, Rema, Ice Spice, Finesse 2 Tymes, Tia Corineand OG Bobby Billions. The festivities continue on Sunday, July 16, with a special hometown headlining set from Brent Faiyaz, Kodak Black, Glorilla, Chloe Bailey, Asake, Coco Jones, Fat Trel, Lola Brooke, LARussell and Tre’ Amani.

This year’s festival also features a fresh “Battle of the Bands” installment on Saturday and Sunday with legendary go-go acts such as Backyard Band, Uncalled For Band (UCB), Total Control Band (TCB) Reaction Band, TakeOvaBand (TOB) and Sirius Company.

“This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally. We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities,” says Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival. “Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

Other highlights include the return of staple BC Fest attractions including seamless entry, multiple stages of non-stop music, the best local food trucks, live art installations, interactive sponsor activations, an impact and marketplace village featuring Black-owned businesses and community programs. Beverages, including craft cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be served at bars throughout the festival grounds and in the VIP areas.

General Admission and VIP pass options go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. ETthrough BCFestival.com/Tickets. BC Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine.

For more information, including lineups, event news, and the latest updates, please visit the festival website: BCFestival.com and follow @BroccoliCity on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan & Brent Faiyaz Announced As Headliners Of The 2023 Broccoli City Festival was originally published on globalgrind.com