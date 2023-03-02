A lot has been going on in the Real Housewives universe this week and more tea is brewing.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael Darby is now coming after Candiace Dillard-Bassett!
Darby is suing Dillard-Bassett for Defamation after she alleged on the latest season of Real Housewives of Potomac that he paid for sexual relations with another man.
Check out the clip below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Michael has also allegedly sent Candiace a cease and desist earlier this year about her comments however he claims no retraction on her part has been made.
The soon-to-be ex husband of Ashley is asking for $2 million in damages.
What are your thoughts?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE HOUSEWIVES TEA..
RHOA’s Peter Thomas Found Not Guilty After Reported Assault At Baltimore Restaurant
The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
The post RHOP’s Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Basset For Defamation appeared first on 92 Q.
RHOP’s Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation was originally published on 92q.com
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Feb 24th: CIAA Stepshow Throwdown: Greeks vs Greeks
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards