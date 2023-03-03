Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend

Foodies, this is for you!
The third annual Baltimore Street Food Festival is returning this weekend to Power Plant Live!
Via Facebook:
“This year we are shutting down an entire city block & bringing out more food & vendors than ever before! As custom with this amazing event, all food items will be priced at $5 or less – this provides the best opportunity for you to sample as many vendors as possible! Come for the food, and stay for the fun as there will be tons of live entertainment, a huge general vendor market, kids fun zone experience, axe throwing, an indoor climate-controlled giant beer garden, mechanical bull riding, free hard seltzer sampling (VIP only), crazy eating challenges & so much more!”
This event is family-friendly and children under 10 are free.
For ticket information and more, click here!
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center
Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students
Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday
