Baltimore County Public School officials announced on Thursday that the school system will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students beginning next school year.
Currently, 87 schools in the system receive free meals because of the federal Community Eligibility Provision program which allows public schools and local educational agencies located in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Schools and school systems that qualify for this program are based on the number of students who are directly certified for free meals based on data from needs-based programs such as SNAP and children who are homeless or in other special circumstances.
The post Baltimore County Public Schools To Provide Free Breakfast & Lunch To All Students Beginning Next School Year appeared first on 92 Q.
