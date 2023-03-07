Congratulations are in order for Rotimi and his wife as the couple has welcomed their second child together.
The beautiful couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl, Imani.
“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful,” Rotimi said in a post.
Check out the adorable video below:
Congratulations to couple and we wish them all the best!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS..
Who Is The Mother Of Diddy’s New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs?
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
The post Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl appeared first on 92 Q.
Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl was originally published on 92q.com
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards