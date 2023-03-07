Times have changed and so have the names of these babies and the gospel legend, Kirk Franklin, says we have to do something about it.
The Grammy-award-winning artist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on names parents are choosing for their kids and said we need to bring back “real names!”
“To save the next generation, we need to go back to real names.”
Check out the video below:
In hindsight, names like Geraldine, Gladys, Shirley are long gone so he does have a point. But all we can do is pray and hope the next generation is saved!
What are your thoughts on the naming topic?
Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
