Karrueche Tran Debuts A Short Pixie Cut At The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Karrueche Tran debuted a new hairstyle during the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9.

The 34-year-old model and actress rocked a short pixie cut to the coveted ceremony, showing off her high cheekbones and gorgeous face. Donning a white Khaite off-the-shoulder blouse, a gold belt, and high-waisted matching trousers, the Claws star shined as she posed for pics throughout the event. Tran paired the look with gold statement earrings and a few sparkly bangles.

Celebrity makeup artist Stephen Moleski shared a few highlights of the celeb getting glammed up before she arrived to participate in the ceremony.

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon Beverly Hills for the Black Women in Hollywood Awards

On Thursday, stars like Tran, actress Storm Reid, and Teyana Taylor gathered in Beverly Hills to celebrate ESSENCE’s annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The prominent ceremony honors the contributions of Black female innovators, entertainers, and changemakers across film and television.

This year, the 16th annual ceremony highlighted several women who have made an impact with their iconic work, including Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan, and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne. Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, and Ryan Coogler were some celebs who presented awards.

According to ESSENCE, attendees wined and dined throughout the lavish event and enjoyed a few exciting performances.

Tran certainly made her presence known with her stylish cut. This isn’t the first time the Games People Play star has dared to switch up her silky tresses. Last year, Tran stepped out for a night of fun with friends wearing cute Bantu knots.

In December, the actress turned heads in a stunning updo with bangs at her annual holiday party. Tran complimented the look with a gorgeous sheer black gown.

This new look did not miss!

What do you think about her short hairdo? Tell us in the comment section.

